Cowboy wrestlers to visit “the Dakotas” today and Sunday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — It is going to a busy few days for the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team. Today, the Pokes return to Big 12 competition facing North Dakota State in Fargo, ND. After tonight’s dual match, Wyoming will hit the road for an early Sunday afternoon dual in Brookings, SD against South Dakota State.

“They’re both having good seasons and you can tell that they’ve really improved from last year and both have solidified their lineups. These are two duals that matter for conference-seeding individually and for bragging rights within the conference. They’re important duals and we’re going to have to compete our best on the road, it’s another big challenge for us as a team,” said Wyoming Head Coach Mark Branch.

On the year, Wyoming is 2-4 in dual matches.

Heading into this weekend’s matches, four Cowboy wrestlers are nationally ranked. Montorie Bridges is #6 at 133 pounds, Jaron Jensen is #19 at 149 pounds, Hayden Hasting is #10 at 174 pounds and Heavyweight Brian Andrews is ranked #19.