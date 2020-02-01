Cowboy wrestlers win third straight dual at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, OREGON (Jan. 31, 2020) – The Wyoming wrestling team held on to win a hard-fought road dual Friday evening over Oregon State. The Pokes defeated the Beavers 18-13 to secure the Cowboys’ third consecutive dual victory.

“It was a really good experience for us,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “We wrestled a really energized team that we were wrestling at home, in front of their crowd. They came out with a lot more energy than we did. We have to learn to match that. We have to have more energy than our opponents no matter what the situation is or where we’re wrestling at. “I like the fact we showed some guts and found a way to win. The bottom line is, it was a battle.”

The Cowboys will return home for a pair of Big 12 duals in Laramie. The Cowboys go up against Fresno State on Thursday and then welcome Oklahoma State to the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday.

WYOMING 18, OREGON STATE 13



165: Aaron Olmos (OSU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 6-4, SV-1

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Jackson McKinney (OSU) 6-3

184: Tate Samuelson (WYO) dec. Colton Beisley (OSU) 8-3

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. JJ Dixon (OSU) 9-5

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Jamarcus Grant (OSU) 2-1

125: Brandon Kaylor (OSU) MD Jake Svihel (WYO) 15-7

133: Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. No. 15 Devan Turner (OSU) 7-4

141: Grant Willits (OSU) dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 12-10

149: Lane Stigall (OSU) dec. No. 32 Logan Jensen (WYO) 9-3

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Logan Meek (OSU) 8-3