Cowboy Wrestling rated #22 in preseason poll

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) – The University of Wyoming wrestling team is ranked number 22 in the NWCA preseason poll. Penn State leads the preseason poll with Iowa number two. Oklahoma State is the top-rated Big 12 school at number four.

Wyoming is one of five Big 12 schools to make the preseason poll. Oklahoma State is the top-rated at number four, Iowa State #12, Northern Iowa is #13, and Oklahoma is just ahead of Wyoming at #21.

The Cowboys are coming off a 16-4 year in duals last season, finishing the year ranked number 11 in the final NWCA poll. Wyoming will open their season this Saturday hosting the Cowboy Open at the War Memorial Fieldhouse.

Green River’s Cole Verner is one of six Wyoming grapplers who were national tournament participants. The Cowboys have seven individuals ranked by several publications entering the 2019-20 season, including Verner at #14 by WIN Magazine.