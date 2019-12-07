Cowboy wrestling results from the Cliff Keen Invite in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (Dec 7, 2019) – Wyoming’s Montorie Bridges has advanced to the semifinals of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bridges, who entered as the pre-invite #2 seed at 133 pounds, won three matches Friday.

Bridges was joined in the quarterfinals by fellow Cowboy wrestler, Heavyweight, Brian Andrews. Andrews lost in the quarterfinals, 2-1, Friday night to Arizona’s Tanner Hall.

“I wrestled decent today,” said Bridges. “I think I did a good job of making guys feel uncomfortable. A couple of times today I got down early but I just pushed through and broke through that wall. Making the guys feel uncomfortable out there got me back into it.”

As a team, Wyoming recorded seven wins in the opening round of the CKLV Invite and six wins on the consolation side of the bracket.

Day two kicks off at 10 a.m. this morning with Round 7 and the second consolation round in the round of eight. Bridges will wrestle his semi-final match at 11 a.m.

Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational – Day One Results

Round of 32

125: Cole Verner (WYO) dec. Jake Gromacki (Clarion) 3-2

133: Montorie Bridges (WYO) MD Travis Ford-Melton (Purdue) 10-1

141: Sawyer Degen (UND) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 7-0

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Hunter Richard Barneveld (Cornell) 6-4

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) dec. Brawley Lamer (Cal Poly) 6-1

165: Joshua Shields (ASU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 8-4

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) Fall Billy Higgins (N. Colo.) (2:59)

184: Tate Samuelson (WYO) Fall Brody Thompson (GCU) (2:10)

197: Jay Aiello (VA) dec. Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 8-7

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) Fall Jarrod Snyder (CSU Bakersfield) (0:38)

Round of 16

125: Patrick McKee (Minn) Forfeit Verner (WYO)

133: Bridges (WYO) dec. Mosha Schwartz (N. Colo.) 4-3

149: Griffin Webster (Purdue) dec. Jensen (WYO) 6-0

157: Jacori Teemer (ASU) MD Krueger (WYO) 18-8

174: Kaleb Romero (Ohio St) dec. Hastings (WYO) 5-2

184: Trent Hidley (NC St) dec. Samuelson (WYO) 4-1

HWT: Andrews (WYO) dec. Jon Spaulding (Edinboro) 4-0

Quarterfinals

133: Bridges (WYO) dec. Tim Rooney (Kent St) 6-4

HWT: Tanner Hall (Arizona) dec. Andrews (WYO) 2-1

Consolation Round of 16 #2

141: Noah Blakley-Beans (CSU-B) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 7-3

149: Jensen (WYO) MD Michael Zarif (Binghamton) by major decision 10-2

157: Krueger MD Jimmy Fate (N. Colo.) 8-0

174: Hastings (WYO) MD Albert Urias (CSU-B) 8-0

184: Darrien Roberts (Okla) SV-dec. Samuelson (WYO) 5-3

197: Buchanan (WYO) dec. Stan Smeltzer (VT) 6-2

165: Dazjon Casto (Citadel) SV-dec. Moody (WYO) 7-5