Cowboy wrestling splits weekend duals

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 6, 2021) — The Wyoming Cowboys split duals Saturday afternoon in the UniWyo Sports Complex picking up a 21-12 win over No. 20 over West Virginia. The Cowboys fell to No. 8 Arizona State in the second dual of the day, 29-15.

West Virginia Recap

“We came out and wrestled pretty well against West Virginia.” Head Coach Mark Branch said “Obviously the huge upset at 197 was great! That really got the ball rolling for us in the dual.”

Ninth-ranked Hayden Hastings opened the dual against the Mountaineers with a 3-1 overtime decision over Scott Joll. Hastings earned a takedown in overtime, as he moved to 7-1 for the season with the Pokes taking a 3-0 lead in the dual.

No. 18 Tate Samuelson followed Hastings with a fall over Jackson Moomau 4:47 into the match to give the Pokes a 9-0 lead in the dual. He earned two first period falls and added one in the second period that led to the pin.

At 197 pounds, No. 14 Buchanan earned a win over top-ranked Noah Adams by decision 8-7. Buchanan hit a reversal in the second period to take a brief 3-2 lead, but Adams took control in the third period. Buchanan hit two takedowns in the final 30 seconds to earn the win to make the dual 12-0.

After the Mountaineers won three-straight matches to make the dual 12-9, Chase Zollman earned a 5-3 decision over Jeffery Boyd, who was ranked No. 32 in the nation.

At 149 pounds, Jaron Jensen picked up an 11-5 decision over Brayden Roberts to make the dual 18-9 for the Pokes.

At 157 pounds, No. 17 Jacob Wright earned a 7-3 decision over Alex Hornfeck to build the Wyoming lead to 21-9.

The Mountaineers won the last contest of the afternoon at 165 pounds with No. 22 Cole Moody falling to No. 23 Peyton Hall, but the Pokes walked away with the 21-12 win over the 20th ranked team in the nation.

Arizona State Recap

Ninth-ranked Hayden Hastings opened the dual with a pin of Austin Adams in just over one minute into the match. It was his first pin of the season, as he earned his second win of the day and gave Wyoming a 6-0 win.

No. 18 Tate Samuelson followed up Hastings with a win of his own. Samuelson squared off against Cade Belshay and after trading escapes the match would go into overtime. After going scoreless in the first overtime period Samuelson rode out Belshay in the TB-1 period. He would then seal his win with an escape in the TB-2 period beating Belshay, 2-1.

In the additional matches, Darren Green would have a standout performance. The true freshman knocked off No. 25 Peter Lipari 7-3.

Next weekend the Cowboys will be on the road as they travel to Oklahoma State for the Cowboy Challenge tournament.

Wyoming 21, No. 20 West Virginia 12

Feb. 6, 2021 | Laramie, Wyo.

125: No. 22 Killian Cardinale (WVU) Dec. Brendon Garcia (WYO) 7-3

133: Ryan Sullivan (WVU) dec. No. 15 Job Greenwood (WYO) 4-1

141: Chase Zollmann (WYO) Dec. Jeff Boyd (WVU) 5-3

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) Dec. Brayden Roberts (WVU) 11-5

157: No. 17 Jacob Wright (WYO) Dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU) 7-3

165: N0. 23 Peyton Hall (WVU) Dec. No. 22 Cole Moody (WVU) 7-6

174: No. 9 Hayden Hastings (WYO) Dec. Scott Joll (WVU) SV-1 3-1

184: No.18 Tate Samuelson (WYO) Fall Jackson Moomua (WVU) 4:47

197: No.14 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 1 Noah Adams (WVU) 8-7

HWT: Michael Wolfgram (WVU) Dec. Terren Swartz (WYO) 4-0

Wyoming 15, No. 8 Arizona State 29

Feb. 6, 2021 | Laramie, Wyo.

125: No. 3 Brandon Courtney (ASU) Major Dec. Brendon Garcia (WYO) 14-2

133: No. 9 Michael McGee (ASU) dec. No. 15 Job Greenwood (WYO) 8-3

141: No. 25 Peter Lipari (WYO) Dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 6-3

149: Cory Crooks (ASU) Major Dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO) 19-9

157: No. 17 Jacob Wright (WYO) Forfeit over ASU

165: No. 5 Anthony Valencia (ASU) Dec. No. 22 Cole Moody (WYO) 12-7

174: No. 9 Hayden Hastings (WYO) Fall Austin Clayton (ASU) 1:03

184: No.18 Tate Samuelson (WYO) Dec. Cade Belshay (ASU) TB-1, 2-1

197: No. 4 Kordell Norfleet (ASU) Fall No.14 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 1:43

HWT: No. 7 Cohlton Schultz (ASU) Fall Brooks Baker (WYO) 6:31

Additional Matches Results

125- No. 3 Brandon Courtney (ASU) Major Dec. Darrick Stacey (WYO) 14-6

149- Jesse Vasquez (ASU) Fall Warren Carr (WYO) 4:57

141- Julian Chlebove (ASU) Dec. Darren Green (WYO) 5-3

285- Chad Porter (ASU) Dec. Terren Swartz (WYO)

197- Tucker Tomlinson (WYO) Major Dec. David Reme (ASU) 14-2

149- Cory Crooks (ASU) Major Dec. Ridge Briggs (WYO) 16-4

141- Darren Green (WYO) Dec. No. 25 Peter Lipari (ASU) 7-3

165- No. 5 Anthony Valencia (ASU) Dec. Brett McIntosh (WYO) 11-5

141- Julian Chlebove (ASU) Major Dec. Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 13-4