Cowboys 2020-2021 golf team schedule announced

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 19, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboy golf team is looking forward to February 2021 when it is scheduled to return to competition as a team for the first time since February of 2020. The Cowboys 2021 schedule will feature eight tournaments, including UW hosting its annual Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif., in February and its annual Cowboy Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz., in April.

Advertisement

Wyoming Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach Joe Jensen will welcome back eight lettermen and have two true freshmen on the roster for the 2021 season.

The season will tee off on Saturday, Feb. 6 – Monday, Feb. 8 at the Pizza Hut-Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational in St. George, Utah. The Cowboys will play at The Prestige in LaQuinta, Calif., on Feb. 15-17. On Feb. 19-21, Wyoming will host its own Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif.

Wyoming will play one tournament in March at the University of Arizona N.I.T., March 20-21 in Tucson, Ariz.

The Cowboys are scheduled for three regular-season tournaments in April. UW will begin the month hosting the Cowboy Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 5-6. The Pokes will travel to Lincoln, Neb., on April 17-18 for the University of Nebraska Git-R-Done Husker Invite. The final regular-season tournament will be the BYU Cougar Classic in Provo, Utah, on April 23-24.

On April 30-May 2, the Mountain West Conference Championship will take place in Tucson, Ariz