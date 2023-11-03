Cowboys Against Cancer holding their 27th Annual Benefit

The Cowboys Against Cancer organization will hold their 27th Annual Benefit and banquet tonight with an auction, dinner, and dancing!

Julie Smith, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — For over two and a half decades, volunteers from Cowboys Against Cancer (CAC) have been helping fund grants to cancer patients in Sweetwater County to help defray expenses during their treatment in order to receive the treatment they desperately need in fighting cancer.

Cowboys Against Cancer is a 100% Volunteer Organization that raises funds for their grants, which is made possible by the generous support of donors, sponsors, and their Cowboys Against Cancer Annual Benefit. Their benefit raises funds that continue to supply grants to Sweetwater County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer. Donors can also contribute to Cowboys Against Cancer throughout the year through payroll contributions, memorial contributions, purchases on Amazon Smile, and direct donations.

Attendees of the benefit enjoy the scrumptious food, glimpse (and bid) on auction items, and enjoy a night out with the community. They are also able to honor loved ones who have passed and celebrate survivors. Each year, cancer survivors are invited to the stage to be recognized during the Benefit and Banquet. According to Margaret Parry, president and founder of Cowboys Against Cancer, “Each year, we marvel at not only the increased numbers in attendance but also at the positive, forceful determination they exhibit in letting us know that we are winning the battle. The community has always played a big role in the success of this non-profit organization.”

Parry stated on the Cowboys Against Cancer website, “Each year as my own anniversary date approaches reminding me that I am cancer-free, I count my blessings and many friends who helped me through those challenging days. The day never arrives without the accompanying tears that well up in my eyes as I recall the despair and anxiety upon hearing those words, “You have cancer.” But that initial message of despair was rapidly overcome by the rush of memories of those who immediately came to my rescue- as we have striven to do for so many here in Sweetwater County- in stepping forward to offer an ear to listen, a shoulder to lean on, and the prayers of all who will not diminish their efforts in this ongoing goal of learning that one is cancer-free or that giant steps are being taken to eradicate this disease.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the Cowboys Against Cancer organization, you can visit their website at http://cowboysagainstcancer.com.