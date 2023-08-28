Cowboys Against Cancer looking for auction items

August 28, 2023 — Local Cowboys Against Cancer fundraiser organizers are searching for auction items. This year’s event will occur on Saturday, November 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Businesses and individuals wishing to donate auction items are asked to contact Cowboys Against Cancer via phone at (307) 382-9620 or by emailing [email protected]

Cowboys Against Cancer was established in 1994 to raise funds to assist local cancer patients and families with travel expenses between Sweetwater County and other areas for medical treatment. Donated funds are also used to develop cancer treatment facilities in Sweetwater County.

