Cowboys Against Cancer: Memory Wall, volunteers, and auction items needed

Memorial Wall – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The local Cowboys Against Cancer fundraising event is only a few months away. Cowboys Against Cancer is a one-hundred percent volunteer organization that raises funds through its annual benefit for disbursement to Sweetwater County residents diagnosed with cancer. This year’s event will occur on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Memorial Wall Reminder

Have you submitted a photo of your loved ones? The Cowboys Against Cancer Memory Wall is a commemoration of loved ones who, sadly, did not win the fight against cancer. This “scrapbook” is not only a remembrance of these dear ones but also a celebration of the lives they lived and how we, their family and friends, were touched by them.

Please call Terry at 307-871-7997 to submit a loved one to the Memory Wall. Submissions are due by Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Auction Items and Sponsors Needed

Currently, Cowboys Against Cancer is looking for auction items. According to the Cowboys Against Cancer Facebook page, everything helps. They are also currently looking for sponsors. Businesses and individuals wishing to donate auction items are asked to contact Cowboys Against Cancer via phone at (307) 382-9620 or by emailing [email protected].

About Cowboys Against Cancer

According to Cowboys Against Cancer, “Funds shall be disbursed to cancer patients and their families to assist with travel expenses between Sweetwater County and other areas for medical treatment and/or for the development of cancer treatment facilities in Sweetwater County. Since its inception, Cowboys Against Cancer® has given out grants to serve hundreds of local cancer patients.“

Cowboys Against Cancer was established in 1994 to raise funds to assist local cancer patients and families with travel expenses between Sweetwater County and other areas for medical treatment. It is a non-profit volunteer organization. Since there is no paid staff, it maximizes donations available to be given as grants to local cancer patients. They are always seeking volunteers and contributions.

If you would like to volunteer, know someone who could benefit from a Cowboys Against Cancer grant, or just want to learn more, visit the Cowboys Against Cancer Facebook page or website Cowboys Against Cancer.