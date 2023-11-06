Cowboys Against Cancer Nov. 4th 27th Annual Benefit was a huge success

The Cowboys Against Cancer organization held their 27th Annual Benefit and banquet on Nov. 4th!

November 6, 2023 — The Cowboys Against Cancer organization held their 27th Annual Benefit and banquet on Nov. 4th, which included an auction, dinner, and dancing! The benefit was a huge success as they have raised over $383,000 and counting. At this time, donations are still pouring in, so the final tally of money raised for this year’s fundraiser is still to come.

The funds from Cowboys Against Cancer (CAC) will go to helping fund grants to cancer patients in Sweetwater County to help defray expenses during their treatment in order to receive the treatment they desperately need in fighting cancer.

Donors can also contribute to Cowboys Against Cancer throughout the year through payroll contributions, memorial contributions, purchases on Amazon Smile, and direct donations. If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the Cowboys Against Cancer organization, you can visit their website at http://cowboysagainstcancer.com.