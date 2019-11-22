Cowboys and #23 Buffs renew rivalry in Las Vegas

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) — The Wyoming Cowboys head to Las Vegas to take on #23 Colorado in the MGM Main Event in T-Mobile Arena at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It is the first meeting between the two schools since the 2014-15 season. It will be the 80th meeting between the schools.

Sponsor

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads to Las Vegas with a 3-3 overall record after defeating Louisiana in overtime 69-61 on Thursday.

It marked back-to-back wins for the Pokes to close out a four-game homestand. Wyoming is holding opponents to 38 percent from the field to rank third in the Mountain West. The Pokes are scoring 57.8 points per game and are allowing 59.8 points per night.

The Pokes have turned turnovers by opponents into points over the last three games, scoring 49 points in those three contests for 24 percent of the scoring during that stretch.

The Buffs head into Sunday’s contest with a 3-0 overall record. Last time out Colorado defeated UC Irvine at home by a score of 69-53. A balanced team, the Buffs average 73.7 points per game and allow 59 per game. The Buffs are holding opponents to 38 percent from the field, and they shoot 37 percent from behind the arc.

CU is an excellent rebounding team, grabbing 40 boards per game, while the opposition grabs 36.7 per game.

Advertisement

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado at 16.5 points per game for fourth in the MW. He leads the Pokes with 17 assists on the season while grabbing 5.8 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor adds 8.3 points per game. He has scored in double-figures in back-to-back games.

Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds 8.2 points per game and leads the Cowboys grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 22 points against Louisiana on Thursday.

Senior A.J. Banks adds 7.8 points per game and leads the Pokes shooting 73 percent from the field.

Colorado is led in scoring by Tyler Bey at 15 points per game. He also leads the team grabbing 9.7 rebounds per game. He grabs three offensive boards per game on the season.

This season, Wright adds 14.7 points per game and five rebounds. He also adds five assists per game.

D’Shaen Schwartz adds 12.7 points per game and leads the team with seven three-pointers for the season.

Advertisement

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series 43-36 dating back to 1908. It is the first meeting between the schools on a neutral floor.

The Pokes have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two schools.

Advertisement

Up Next

Wyoming will face either TCU or Clemson on Tuesday with a time to be determined.