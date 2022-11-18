Cowboys and Cowgirl b’ball today/Volleyball ends season

University of Wyoming photo

November 18, 2022 — The Cowboys are in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, playing in the Paradise Jam. Today’s opening opponent will be Howard. The contest is set to tip off at 1:15 p.m. Mountain Time. Wyoming enters the competition with a 2-1 record, while Howard enters today’s game with a 2-3 mark. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys head look to get back on a winning streak after dropping a 76-72 home decision to Southern Louisiana last Sunday. Howard is also coming off a loss, 95-69, to James Madison on Tuesday.

Cowgirl Basketball to play this evening

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will continue its three-game homestand tonight against Denver. The 0-2 Cowgirls are coming off a thrilling 64-62 loss to Gonzaga Tuesday night.

The Pioneers come into tonight’s contest with a 1-2 mark, having played all three contests at home, including Tuesday’s 73-70 overtime win over Loyola Marymount.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Cowgirl Volleyball season ends with a loss

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team closed the 2022 season, losing on the road at conference champion UNLV in three sets. Scores went 25-14, 25-23, and 25-16.

Wyoming closes the 2022 campaign 10-20 overall and 6-12 in Mountain West play.

The match was the last for Wyoming Volleyball Head Coach Chad Callihan, who announced earlier this month that this was his final season after ten seasons. Callihan is the winningest coach in program history with 178 wins. His 108 Mountain West victories are also the most all-time at UW.