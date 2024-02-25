Cowboys and Cowgirl drop Saturday home contests

University of Wyoming photo

February 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Saturday was a tough day for University of Wyoming basketball. The Arena-Auditorium home-court advantage did prevail as both the Cowgirls and Cowboys fell to visiting opponents. The UW women lost a heartbreaking 59-58 decision to New Mexico, while the men’s team suffered a 92-72 loss to Bosie State.

Cowgirls Basketba

New Mexico’s 3-point shooting was the difference Saturday afternoon in Laramie as the Cowgirls dropped another tight contest. The UW ladies had a chance for the win, but a last-second 3-point shot did not connect. The loss dropped the Cowgirls to 9-6 in the conference. New Mexico is now 10-5 in the Mountain West.

The Cowgirls led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 26-18 at the half. Wyoming would regain the lead in the third quarter and led 45-41 going into the final quarter of play.

“We had an opportunity there at the end; we got the shot we wanted, either a layup or a wide-open three in the corner,” said Cowgirl head coach Heather Ezell after the game. “We talk about taking the right shots, for the most part, we have been taking the right shots, now we just have to start knocking them down.”

Wyoming made just three 3-point shots in the game compared to 11 for New Mexico.

Malene Pedersen led all UW scorers with 16 points.

Up Next

The Cowgirls travel to San Jose State for a Wednesday night game.

Cowboys Basketball

On Saturday, a hot shooting Boise State team dealt Wyoming a 92-72 home loss. The Broncos shot 67 percent in the first half, building a 51-36 lead.

The loss put the Cowboys at 6-8 in the Mountain West, 13-14 overall. Boise State (19-8 overall) is now 10-4 in the conference and tied with Utah State for the top spot.

While the Cowboys shot 50 percent from the field for the game, Boise State’s first-half lead was too much to overcome.

Sam Griffin’s 16 points led Wyoming. Mason Walters added 15 points.

Up Next

The Pokes will host UNLV (9-5, 16-10) on Tuesday night.