Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball games vs. Boise State postponed

January 2, 2022 — Saturday’s basketball game in Laramie between Wyoming and Boise State was postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns within the Boise State men’s basketball program. Currently, there is no scheduled make-up date for the game. According to Mountain West Conference officials, if the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

In addition to the Wyoming/Boise State game, Mountain West men’s games Air Force at Fresno State and San Jose State at Utah State were also postponed due to COVID concerns.

Cowgirls vs. Boise State Monday game postponed.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball program, the January 3 home contest between the Cowgirls and Boise State has also been postponed. Again, this contest was delayed due to COVID concerns on the Wyoming team. Last Friday, Wyoming played at UNLV minus four players who sat out the game due to COVID protocols. No make-up date has been announced, and again, if the game can not be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.

The MW also announced that the Monday women’s game between Fresno State and San Jose State had been postponed.