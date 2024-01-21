Cowboys and Cowgirls comeback and hang on for Saturday home wins

University of Wyoming photo

January 21, 2024 — Wyoming Staff

Saturday was a double home-winning day for the University of Wyoming basketball. The Cowgirls started the day with a 68-61 Border War win over Colorado State. Saturday night, the Cowboys hung on for a 98-93 win over visiting Nevada.

Cowgirls

After trailing for most of the game, Wyoming’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter to secure a 67-63 home win over rival Colorado State. UW trailed 50-43 going into the final quarter.

“The biggest thing I kept telling them was that it wasn’t over; there was still a lot of game left,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame. “We knew that we would get some opportunities offensively and some good looks that we would need to capitalize on, but we knew it was going to come down to getting stops.”

The win, combined with a UNLV Saturday loss at New Mexico, puts the Cowgirls back into a first-place tie in the Mountain West at 5-1 (10-7 overall).

Emily Mellema opened the fourth for UW with her sixth three-pointer of the game. Back-to-back layups from Mellema and Allyson Fertig would tie the contest at 52-52.

Wyoming would take the lead, 61-56, on a Fertig layup and a Tess Barners three-pointer with just 59 seconds to go. CSU would score a layup out of a time-out, but Mellema would drain another Cowgirl three-pointer to help secure the win.

Mellema led UW with a career-high 25 points, while Fetig became the 28th member of the 1,000 Point Club with 16 points.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will host Air Force (2-4 in the MW, 9-10 overall) on Wednesday night.

Cowboys

The Wyoming Cowboys erased a first-half double-digit deficit in defeating Nevada 98-93. UW guards Same Grifin and Ankuel Kot combined for 46 points as the Pokes improved to 3-2 in conference play and 10-8 overall. Nevada falls to 15-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

“It was a really good team win, and I think it was the first time we put 40 good minutes together against a really good team,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said.

Things did not start off well for the Cowboys. Nevada used Cowboy turnovers and three-pointers to build their lead to 15-5 with under 16 minutes left in the first half. But Wyoming would chip away at the Wolf Pack lead and took a 44-37 advantage into the locker room at the half.

The Pokes would build their lead to as many as 15 points, 76-61, with just over eight minutes left in regulation. But Nevada was not done, shrinking the UW lead to just six, 82-76, with under five minutes left. With just 36 seconds to play, Wyoming’s lead was only 91-88. But they would increase the lead back to six, 94-88, with 26 second seconds showing.

Up Next

The Cowboys travel to San Diego State (4-2 in the MW, 15-4 overall) on Tuesday. The Aztecs lost 67-66 at Boise State on Saturday.



