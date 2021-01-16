Cowboys and Cowgirls face Air Force today

Advertisement

January 16, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys head south to Colorado Springs to take on the Air Force Falcons total while the Wyoming Cowgirls will be home against the Falcons. Both games will be the opening game of a two-game series.

Both contests will tip-off at 2 p.m. The Cowboys game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com. The Cowgirl game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM KRKK at 1:30 p.m. and will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Wyoming Cowboys enter today’s game looking to stop a three-game losing streak after winning six straight. Wyoming is 7-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play, while Air Force has a 3-7 overall record and a 1-5 mark in conference play.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will also be looking to put the brakes on a three-game skid. They enter this afternoon’s contest at 2-4 in the Mountain West and 4-5 overall. Air Force is 1-3 in the conference and 3-6 overall. The Falcon’s last played on January 8.