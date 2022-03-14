Cowboys and Cowgirls invited to post-season tournaments

University of Wyoming photo

March 14, 2022 — Both University of Wyoming basketball teams had their seasons extended on Sunday. The 25-8 Cowboys will be playing in the NCAA Tournament, while the 15-12 Cowgirls have been invited to play in the WNIT.

The Cowboys will be playing in the “big dance” for the first time since 2015 and the 16th time in program history. It marks the first time since the 2002 season that the Pokes have earned an at-large bid.

For the Cowgirls, this marks the fourth postseason tournament appearance in the past five seasons, three WNIT invites, and last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Pokes will open play Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio, against Indiana. The Hoosiers are 20-13 on the year and finish in the middle of the Big 10 conference race this season. The winner of the “First Four” game will be the East No. 12 seed and advance to play No. 5 seeded UCLA. Tuesday’s game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

The Cowgirls will learn who their WNIT opponent will be later today.



