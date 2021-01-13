Cowboys and Cowgirls look for better results today against Broncs

Advertisement

January 13, 2021 — This afternoon, the Wyoming Cowgirls take on Boise State in the second game of a two-game series. Boise State Monday afternoon’s contest 68-61 to raise their Mountain West record to 4-1 (7-1 overall). The loss dropped the Cowgirls to 2-3 in the MW and 4-4 overall. Boise State is currently in second place in the conference standings, 1/2 game behind New Mexico.

You can listen beginning at 1:30 on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM and 103.5-FM KRKK or 1360KRKK.com.

Tonight the Wyoming Cowboys will be home against Boise State. The Cowboys lost 83-60 to the Broncs Monday night in Laramie. The Cowboys were within five points of the conference leaders until they were outscored 13-2 in the game’s final minutes. Wyoming is 1-2 in the MW and 7-3 overall. Boise State is 7-0 in the conference and 11-1 overall, enters tonight’s contest having won their last 11 games.

Broadcast time will be 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.