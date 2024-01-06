Cowboys and Cowgirls look to keep MW win streaks alive today

University of Wyoming photo

January 6, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Today, the Wyoming Cowgirl and Cowboy basketball teams will look to stay undefeated in the early Mountain West Conference season. It won’t be easy with both teams playing road games.

Cowgirl Basketball Plays This Afternoon

Coming off a 54-48 road win at Utah State on Wednesday, the Cowgirls (7-6 overall) will look to up their MW mark to 3-0 with an afternoon game at Air Force. The Falcons are 1-1 in conference and 8-7 after registering a 71-63 home win over San Diego State.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12:30 p.m. with tip-off at 1 p.m.

Cowboys at New Mexico Tonight

It’s into “The Pit” for the Cowboys’ basketball team tonight as they face New Mexico in Albuquerque. The Pokes have an 8-6 overall record and a 1-0 mark in the MW after Tuesday night’s buzzer-beating 75-73 win over San Jose State.

After falling at nationally-ranked Colorado State 76-68 Thursday night, the Lobos are 12-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 7:30 p.m. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.