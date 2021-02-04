Cowboys and Cowgirls open ‘Border War’ War series against CSU

Advertisement

February 4, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams are back in Mountain West play tonight with their Border War matchups with Colorado State. The Cowboys will host the Rams with the Cowgirls in Fort Collins.

Cowboys vs. Rams: The Cowboys head into the contest with a 10-7 overall record and a 4-6 mark in conference play. CSU is 12-3 on the season and owns a 9-3 record in the Mountain West. The Cowboys will be looking to stop a two-game losing streak, both at San Deigo State. The Rams are coming off a home split with league-leading Bosie State.

The Rams lead the MW in field goal percentage at 47.6 percent and three-point field goal defense at 30.4 percent. Wyoming ranks first in the MW and No. 15 in the nation in three-pointer shots made per game at 10.1.

The Cowboys game will be on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Cowgirls at the Rams: The Cowgirls are coming off a homestand two-game sweep of San Diego State. Wyoming is 6-6 in the Mountain West and 8-7 overall. CSU has a league-leading 8-2 record in the MW and a 12-2 overall record. The Rams are currently on a five-game win streak.

CSU’s high-octane offense is averaging 83.6 points per game on the season, second-best in the conference. The Cowgirls are first in the Mountain West in scoring defense, allowing opponents to score just 59.5 points per game.

The Cowgirls contest will be broadcast on 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 5:30 p.m.