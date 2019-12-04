Cowboys and Cowgirls open MWC basketball play tonight

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) – The Mountain West Conference season starts tonight for both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams. One team at home, the other on the road… the opponent the same.

The Wyoming Cowboys will open the MW season with a home match against Air Force. Both teams will enter tonight’s contest with identical 3-5 records. Wyoming is looking to stop a two-game losing streak, to Colorado and TCU in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Air Force is coming in to tonight’s contest on a brighter note. The Falcons won their last outing, 76-52, to stop a four-game skid.

Tonight’s Cowboy Air Force game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 6:30 with tip-off at 7 p.m.

The Wyoming Cowgirls, 3-3, will travel to Colorado Springs for tonight’s match-up against Air Force. The Cowgirls have not played since Nov. 25 when they defeated North Dakota State on the road, 66-57. Their home game of Nov. 30 against New Mexico Highlands was canceled due to winter weather conditions.

Air Force is just 1-7 on the early season. The Lady Falcons have lost their last six games including a 81-54 defeat at nationally ranked Tennessee last Sunday.

Tonight’s Cowgirl/Air Force game will be aired on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.