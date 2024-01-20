Cowboys and Cowgirls play at home today

University of Wyoming photo

January 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It’s a double dip of home Wyoming basketball today. The Cowgirls will play host to Colorado State this afternoon In the Double-A. Then, shortly after that game concludes, the Cowboys will take the home floor against Nevada.

Cowgirls Basketball

The Cowgirls enter this afternoon’s “Border War” contest with a 4-1 mark in the Mountain West (9-7 overall) after losing 68-61 at New Mexico on Wednesday night. The loss snapped a UW five-game winning streak.

Colorado State is 3-2 in the conference (12-4 overall) after their win at Air Force Wednesday night. The Rams come into Laramie riding a three-game winning streak.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com at 1:30 p.m., with the game starting at 2.

Cowboys Basketball

The Cowboys were idle for Wednesday’s Mountain West schedule and will bring a 2-2 conference mark (9-8 overall) into today’s meeting against Nevada. UW won its last game, 68-67, over Fresno State on an Akuel Kot buzzer-beater, his second this season.

Nevada is also 2-2 in the MW (15-3 overall), losing their last two games to Bosie State and San Diego State.

This evening’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 997 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 5 p.m. with tip-off at 5:30.