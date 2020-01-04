Cowboys and Cowgirls play Border War games today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2019) – Both the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls face Colorado State today in Border War basketball games. The Cowboys will travel to Ft. Collins for a late morning contest while the Cowgirls stay in Laramie and host the Rams.

In the men’s matchup, both the Cowboys and the Rams enter today’s looking for their first Mountain West Conference win of the season. The Pokes are 0-3 (5-10 overall) after losing 65-54 at Boise State last Wednesday night. Colorado State (9-7 overall) lost 67-61 at Nevada.

Game time is 11:00 a.m. and can be heard of WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 10:30 a.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

For the Cowgirls, today’s rivalry game is an opportunity to stay on top of the MWC standings. Wyoming is currently tied for the conference lead with Fresno State and San Jose State, all with 3-0 records. Colorado State is 1-2 in the MWC (7-7 on the year).

In their last game last Wednesday, the Cowgirls scored a home, 73-68, win over preseason conference favorite Boise State to up their overall record to 7-5. The ladies from CSU defeated Nevada 75-70 at home on Wednesday.

The Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.