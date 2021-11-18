Cowboys and Cowgirls play road basketball games tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 18, 2021 — Both UW Cowboy basketball teams will play road games today. The Cowgirls will be a Kansas City for an evening game while the Cowboys will face Washington tonight.

Cowgirls

The Wyoming Cowgirls, 1-1 on the year, will look to rebound from their first loss of the season last Saturday, 57-48, to Wichita State. Kansas City is also 1-1 on the year. The Roos won their previous game, their home opener, 67-46 against Southern Illinois.

The Cowgirls and Roos have split their previous two meetings all-time. UW won the first-ever meeting with KC, 58-48, in Laramie back in 1989. Kansas City returned the favor with a 53-38 win the following season in Kansas City.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5KRKK.com beginning at 4:30 with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.

Cowboys

The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for the first time heading to Seattle to take on Washington. Tonight’s game marks the first meeting between the two teams since 2003. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with the tip-off at 9 p.m.

Wyoming heads into tonight’s contest 2-0 on the year while the Washington Huskies are 2-1.

The Cowboys have scored 85 points in both their games while giving up an average of 46 points per game. The Pokes defense has also forced 27 turnovers this early season.

The Huskies are coming off a 5-21 season and are picked to finish 11th in this year’s Pac-12 race. They own victories over Northern Arizona and Texas Southern, with their loss coming to Northern Illinois.