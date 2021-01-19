Cowboys and Cowgirls register Tuesday night wins vs. Air Force

Advertisement

January 19, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls were both victorious last night in games against Air Force. For the Cowboys, the win stopped a four-game losing streak while the Cowgirls won their second straight over the Falcons.

Wyoming Cowboys 77 – Air Force 58 – The Cowboys knocked down a season-high 16 three-pointers in a 77-58 win at Air Force on Monday evening. The Pokes’ 16 threes were the most since hitting 16 against Northern Iowa on Dec. 3, 2016. UW win upped the Pokes record to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play, with the Falcons falling to 4-8 overall and 2-5 in the MW.

“Our guys did a really good job of going back and watching film,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “A team like Air Force needs to have pressure put on them. We took them out of rhythm and disrupted what they wanted to do. Our ball pressure allowed us to do that tonight.”

Cowboy freshman Xavier DuSell came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with a career-high 19 points, including a career-best five three-pointers. Kenny Foster added 13 points, ith Hunter Maldonado chipping in with 11, and Marcus Williams added 10 points.

Wyoming Cowgirls 59 – Air Force 46 — For the second consecutive game, the Wyoming Cowgirls got a big game from Dagny Davidsdottir and, as a team, had a big second half against Air Force Monday night, winning 59-46 in Laramie. Davidsdottir tied a career-high with 16 points in the win and tied a career-best mark with 12 rebounds.

The Cowgirls, now 6-5 on the year and 4-4 in the Mountain West, led 24-23 at the half but increased the lead to 43-31 by the end of the third quarter.

“We came out in the second half and made a couple of shots, and we got a couple of easy looks as well,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson postgame.

The Cowgirls Jaye Johnson had 11 points, with Alba Sanchez Ramos scoring 10 points in the win.

Up next, both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will return to the hardwood on Friday when they open a two-game series against Nevada. The Cowboys will be at home with the Cowgirls traveling to Reno.