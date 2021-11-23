Cowboys and Cowgirls register wins Monday night

University of Wyoming Photo

November 23, 2021 — It was a good Monday night for UW basketball, with the Cowboys and Cowgirls registering wins. The Cowboys remained perfect in the early season with a 68-61 win at Grand Canyon University. The Cowgirls were home in defeating Chadron State 71-48.

Cowboys vs. Grand Canyon University

The Wyoming Cowboys, 4-0, earned their second road win of the season on Monday, downing defending Western Athletic Conference Champion Grandon Canyon by a score of 68-61 in Phoenix, Arizona. It was Grand Canyon’s first loss of the season. Wyoming held the Lopes to 29.7 percent from the field and closed the game on an 8-0 run in the final 2:33 of the game to move to 4-0 on the season.

Advertisement

“Probably right now if you look at field goal percentage defense, we are probably the number one team in the country,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “To sit there and hold that team to the percentage and speaks to the guys, and it was everybody collectively. The last four minutes, we got some big stops, and I challenged them to make some winning plays, and we found a way to close it out.”

Guard Hunter Maldonado led Wyoming with 17 points. He also added seven rebounds and seven assists. Forward Graham Ike added 13 points and six rebounds, as he has scored in double-figures in all four games. Forward Jeremiah Oden added 12 points and five rebounds.

Wyoming led 26-18 at the half as both teams got off to slow starts offensively. The Pokes would increase the lead to 31-20 early in the second half for their largest lead of the game with just over 18 minutes to play. But, Grand Canyon would fight back, taking a 45-44 lead with 10:07 to go in regulation. GCU went on a 5-0 run led by a triple and a transition slam to make it a seven-point contest at 25-28 more than a minute later. Blacksher Jr. would make it a four-point game with a layup and freebies for a 37-33 game with 13:08 left.

The Pokes trailed 61-60 at the 2:33 mark. The Cowboy’s Drake Jefferies’ three-point basket gave the lead back to UW at 63-61 with 2:15 on the clock. Maldonado would hit a layup to increase the lead to 65-61 lead, and a fast break slam from DuSell highlighted the finish leading to the Cowboy win.

The Cowboys return to action on Friday, hosting Hastings College in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Cowgirls vs. Chadron State

University of Wyoming photo

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team got out to a fast start Monday night on their way to a 71-48 victory over Chadron State. UW scored 43 points in the first half in the evening, their season record at 2-2.

The Cowgirls sparked offensively through the first 10 minutes of the contest, shooting 10-of-14 in the first quarter and carried a 23-16 lead into the second. In the second, the Cowgirl defense began to take shape, holding the Eagles to just six points and 3-of-13 shooting in the frame. Wyoming led 43-22 at halftime and shot 19-of-34 (56 percent) in the first half.

Advertisement

In the second half, the UW offense sputtered as it mustered just seven points in the third quarter on 2-of-13 from the floor. The Cowgirls led 50-33, heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Wyoming found its offensive rhythm again, thank in large part to Allyson Fertig’s eight points and six rebounds in the quarter. Overall, the Cowgirls hit 8-of-19 shots in the final 10 minutes, outscoring the Eagles 21-15 in the frame and lengthening its lead down the stretch.

McKinley Bradshaw led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in just 19 minutes of action. Fertig recorded career-highs in both points (14) and rebounds (10) as she notched her first-career double-double in the victory.

The Cowgirls will now play in the Denver Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. Wyoming will face Tulane at 1 p.m., Friday to open the tourney before ending Saturday at 3:30 p.m., against host-DU. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning one-half hour prior to tip-off.