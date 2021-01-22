Cowboys and Cowgirls take on Nevada tonight

Advertisement

January 22, 2021 — Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls will face Nevada tonight in Mountain West Conference Basketball. The Cowgirls will play in Reno, Nevada with the Cowboys at home against the Wolfpack.

Both games tip-off at 6 p.m. with the Cowgirls on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. The Cowboys game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys enter tonight’s contest with a 2-4 record in the Mountain West, 8-5 overall, after Monday night’s 77-60 win at Air Force (2-6 in the MW/4-8 overall). Nevada is 5-3 in the MW and 10-5 on the season. The Wolf Pack completed a two-game sweep of Fresno State last Friday and Sunday.

The Cowgirls are 4-4 in the MW, 6-5 overall, after their home sweep of Air Force (1-5 MW/3-8 overall). Nevada is 1-5 in conference and 5-6 on the season after being swept at Fresno State.

The teams will also meet on Sunday.