Cowboys and Cowgirls take on the Aztecs tonight in MWC games

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan 08, 2020) — Wyoming basketball teams will be taking on San Diego State tonight in Mountain West Conference games. Both Wyoming teams are coming off loses to Colorado State last Saturday.

The Cowboys, 5-11 overall, will be at home versus the nationally ranked (#7) and undefeated Aztecs, 15-0. Wyoming enters tonight’s game looking for their first MWC win of the season (0-4). San Diego State is 4-0 in MWC play and holds a 1/2 game conference lead over Utah State and UNLV, both 3-0.

The Cowboy game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff at 7.

The Wyoming Cowgirls, 7-6 on the year, will be at San Diego State tonight. Wyoming is currently tied with Boise State and San Jose State for second place in the MWC standing with 3-1 records. Fresno State (4-0) currently leads the women’s standings. San Diego State is 2-2 in the MWC and 7-9 overall.

The Cowgirl game will be on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. and tipoff at 6:30 p.m.