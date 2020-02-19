Cowboys and Cowgirls take on Utah State tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 19 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirls will enjoy the home court tonight while the Cowboys will travel to Logan, Utah as both take on Utah State.

The Cowgirls (12-11 overall) enter tonight’s contest tied for fourth place with UNLV in the Mountain West Conference standings. Both are 8-6 in conference play. Utah State is in the cellar of the conference standings at 2-13 (7-19 overall). The Cowgirls won the first game of the season, 65-54, played in Logan, Utah.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 43-40 road win over Colorado State last Saturday.

Tonight’s Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Cowboys will take on a Utah State team that is fighting for second place in the MW standings. The Aggies are 10-5 in MW conference play and 21-7 overall. Wyoming sits in last place at 1-13 (6-20 overall).

Utah State is currently riding a four-game winning streak including Saturday’s 71-59 road win at San Jose State. Wyoming is coming off a 77-70 home loss to Colorado State in which they had a 19-point second half lead.

Tonight’s Cowboy game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff at 7 p.m.