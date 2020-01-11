Cowboys and Cowgirls to take on UNLV today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) — Hopefully today is the day the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams will stop losing streaks. But, it will not be easy as both teams play top Mountain West Conference teams.

Cowboys Basketball

The Pokes will play host to UNLV in a late afternoon game at the Double A. Wyoming enters the contest looking for their first MWC win (0-5, 5-12 overall) while UNLV is 3-1 in the conference (8-9 overall) after suffering a 73-66 loss at Boise State Wednesday night.

Game time is 5 p.m. and can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Cowgirls Basketball

After getting off to a 3-0 in MWC games, the Cowgirls (7-7 overall) have dropped their last two conference matchups, at home to CSU and Wednesday night’s overtime loss at San Diego State. The Wyoming ladies will be in Las Vegas today to take on UNLV. The Rebels are 3-1 in conference (7-8 overall) and come into today’s game riding a four-game winning streak, the last three in conference.

Game time is 4 p.m. with the pregame show at 3:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.