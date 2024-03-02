Cowboys and Cowgirls with Saturday afternoon contests

University of Wyoming photo

March 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will play at home today on Senior Day, while the Cowboys travel down to Fort Collins for an afternoon tilt against rival Colorado State.

Cowboys Basketball

The basketball season’s second “Border War” will take place today at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 and 99KSIT.com at 1:30 p.m.

Wyoming heads into today’s contest with a 6-9 Mountain West record and 13-15 overall. The Pokes have lost their last two contests, including last Tuesday night’s overtime home loss to UNLV.

Colorado State is also looking to get back to its winning ways. The Rams have lost their last three contest and enter today’s game with an 8-8 record in the conference and 20-9 overall.

Wyoming won the first meeting, 79-76, on January 27.

–

Cowgirls Basketball

The Cowgirls will play their final regular season home game of the season today. UW will host Fresno State at 1 p.m. at the Double-A in Laramie.

Wyoming sports a 10-6 Mountain West mark (15-12 overall), and is coming off an impressive 88-73 road win a San Jose State on Wednesday. The Cowgirls are currently tied for third in the MW standings with Boise State.

Fresno State is 7-9 in the conference (14-15 overall) lost their last contest at Boise State on Wednesday stopping a three-game winning streak.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12:30 p.m.