Cowboys and Cowgirls wrap up Air Force series tonight

January 18, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirl basketball teams will wrap up their two-game series against Air Force this evening.

Wyoming Cowgirls – The Cowgirls will tip-off at 6:30, looking for the sweep in the series. Saturday, the Cowgirls defeated Air Force 55-49 behind Dagny Davidsdotti’s 16 points. The win improved the Cowgirls to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain West. It also stopped a three-game losing streak. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM KRKK and streamed at 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Wyoming Cowboys – Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be looking to stop a four-game losing streak at Air Force tonight at 7 p.m. Last Saturday, the Pokes gave up numerous leads with costly turnovers in losing 72-69 to the Falcons. The Cowboys enter tonight’s game at 1-4 in the Mountain West and 7-5 on the year. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.