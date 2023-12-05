Cowboys and Lady Mustangs play basketball tonight

University of Wyoming photo

December 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboys return to the Arena-Auditorium today, hosting the South Dakota School of Mines. The tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. with broadcast time at 6 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com. Tonight’s game will kick off a three-game homestand.

Wyoming is 4-3 on the season after Friday night’s 81-70 loss at Portland. Meanwhile, the Hardrockers of South Dakota Tech are 4-4 after weekend wins over the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs and Regis College.

Lady Mustangs with a Home Contest Tonight

The Western women’s basketball team will be at home tonight against the College of Southern Idaho (CSI). Game time is 5 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.

Western, 3-8 on the season, is coming off a 1-2 road trip at Fort Meyers, Florida. CSI sports a 9-3 record.