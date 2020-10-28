Cowboys and Rainbow Warriors battling for Paniolo Traveling Trophy on Friday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 27, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys will open up their 2020 home football schedule on Friday, hosting the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in the 25th meeting between the two teams. Friday’s game will also be the 24th time the two long-time rivals will play for the Paniolo Trophy. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m., Mountain Time from Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming enters the game following a 37-34 overtime loss at Nevada last Saturday. Hawai’i won its season opener, 34-19, at Fresno State.

All Wyoming Cowboy football games are broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com

The Wyoming Cowboys have been very successful at home over the last four seasons (since 2016) most recently defeating the Colorado State Rams for their 20th home win in their last 26 home games. The Pokes have also won their last eight consecutive home games, dating back to the final two home games of the 2018 season thru a perfect 6-0 home record in 2019. Wyoming’s 20 home wins during this stretch began with the first game of the 2016 season when they won a triple overtime thriller over Northern Illinois by a score of 40-34. The Cowboys went on to post a perfect 6-0 regular season in 2016 before hosting the Mountain West Conference Championship Game, which they lost 24-27 to San Diego State to finish 6-1 at home.

Wyoming and Hawai’i first played each other in football back on Nov. 18, 1978. The Paniolo Trophy has been a part of the series since the second year of the series in 1979. A group of Hawaiian residents, with roots in Wyoming, donated a statuette of a Cowboy preparing to toss a lariat. The traveling trophy was named the Paniolo Trophy as Paniolo is the Hawaiian word for Cowboy. At the time the traveling trophy was introduced to the rivalry both schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference, as Hawai’i joined the WAC in 1979. Wyoming leads the Paniolo Trophy portion of the series with 14 wins to Hawai’i’s nine victories. The overall series is led by Wyoming 14-10.