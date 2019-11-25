Cowboys and TCU meet to closeout MGM main event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nov. 25, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will see another familiar face on Tuesday playing former Mountain West foe Texas Christian University for a 7 p.m. start at T-Mobile Arena.

It is the first meeting since the 2011-12 season.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Tuesday’s contest with a 3-4 overall record after falling to #23 Colorado by a score of 56-41 on Sunday.

Wyoming and Colorado combined for 30 points in the first half for the lowest scoring first frame in the nation this season.

The Cowboys held the Buffs to 28 percent from behind the arc. Wyoming is holding opponents to 28.1 percent from the three-point line this season to rank third in the conference. Wyoming is holding opponents to 38 percent from the field to rank third in the country.

The Cowboys rank No. 68 in the nation in both categories.

TCU is 4-1 on the season after falling to Clemson in overtime on Sunday, 62-60.

The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 and rank No. 13 in the nation making 10.6 three-pointers per game for the season. The Horned Frogs also added 16.8 assists per game to rank No. 48 in the nation.

TCU protects the rim well ranking No. 36 in the nation blocking 5.4 shots per game for the season.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado at 16.1 points per game. He leads the team with 19 assists and is second grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game. He is sixth in the MW in scoring this season and ranks No. 11 in the nation with 33 made free throws.

Sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor is second on the team at eight points per game.

Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds 7.4 points per game and leads the team grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game.

Senior Jake Hendricks is third in the MW in minutes played averaging 33 per night. He adds seven points per game for the season.

TCU is led in scoring by Desmond Bane at 17.2 points per game. He also has 18 assists for the season and ranks second on the team grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game.

RJ Nembhard adds 13.4 points per game.

Kevin Samuel adds 12.6 points per night and leads the team grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game. He has 13 blocked shots for the season to rank No. 23 in the nation at 2.6 per game.

About The Series

Wyoming and TCU will meet for the 21st time.

It will be the first meeting since the team played each other in the MW contest in 2012. The Cowboys took that last meeting in Laramie by a score of 71-59.

Up Next

Wyoming will be off for a week before returning to action and opening up Mountain West play against Air Force next Wednesday at 7 p.m.