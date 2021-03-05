Cowboys announce 2021 preseason football schedule

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 5, 2021) – The University of Wyoming Cowboys 2021 football schedule is set to be released on Friday. As fans anticipate the regular season schedule, they can get themselves ready by checking out the preseason schedule.

In 2020, the Cowboys dove straight into the regular season without playing a preseason game, so the extra competition to prepare for the Mountain West Conference and outer-conference should be valuable for the Cowboys.

Game times for the preseason games have not been announced yet.

Preseason 2021

Saturday, Sept. 4 – Cowboys vs. Montana State @ War Memorial Stadium in Laramie

Saturday, Sept. 11 – Cowboys vs. Northern Illinois University @ Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Saturday, Sept. 18 – Cowboys vs. Ball State @ War Memorial Stadium in Laramie

Saturday, Sept. 25 – Cowboys vs. University of Connecticut @ Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut