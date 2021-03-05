Cowboys announce 2021 regular season football schedule

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 5, 2021) –A full slate of 12 games is on tap for the Wyoming Cowboys in 2021 as the Mountain West Conference released the conference schedule on Friday. Wyoming will open its season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at home versus Montana State.

Home Schedule

Including the season opener versus Montana State, the Cowboys will have a six-game home schedule in 2021. The home schedule will feature a first-ever meeting versus 2020 Mid-American Conference Champion the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 18. In October, Wyoming will host Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 16 followed by a home game versus New Mexico the following Saturday on Oct. 23. The Pokes will host rival Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 6 and will conclude the season vs. Hawai’i in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Road Schedule

UW’s six road games begin on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the Cowboys will travel to Northern Illinois. The other non-conference road game will be another first-time meeting against FBS independent UConn on Saturday Sept. 25. Following a bye on Oct. 2, Wyoming will open Mountain West Conference play at Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Pokes will travel to 2020 Mountain West Conference Champion San Jose State on Saturday, Oct. 30. Trips to Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 13 and to Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 20 will conclude the road games for the 2021 season.

Future 2021 Schedule Information

Friday’s schedule announcement completed the first phase of the 2021 Mountain West football scheduling process. Televised games, game times and potential moves of some games to Fridays will be announced by the Mountain West at future dates.

Ticket Information

Season-ticket renewals are currently available for the 2021 Wyoming Football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.

New season tickets will go on sale on April 1.

More details on season-ticket sales are available online at GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may also call (307) 766-7220 regarding season-tickets.

Renewing season-ticket holders will have the option to print their renewal and mail in with a check. Season-ticket holders who renew online receive 5 Cowboy Joe Club priority points.

Season-ticket holders will have the option to receive their tickets and parking passes via print at home or mobile delivery at the time of purchase.

2021 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events)

Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sat., Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sat., Sept. 25 at UConn

Sat., Oct. 2 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 9 at Air Force*

Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE*

Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO*

Sat., Oct. 30 at San Jose State*

Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE*

Sat., Nov. 13 at Boise State*

Sat., Nov. 20 at Utah State*

Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI’I*

Sat., Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship Game+

Game dates are tentative and subject to change

Game times and television coverage will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West Conference

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of one of the divisional champions based on the current MW policy in place to determine the host team.