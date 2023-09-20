Cowboys announce 2023/24 basketball schedule

September 20, 2023 — WyoNews Staff/Press Release University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming announced the 2023-24 basketball schedule on Wednesday morning. The 31-game regular season schedule features 14 home contests inside the Arena-Auditorium, with seven of those contests played on a Saturday.

All Wyoming Cowboys basketball games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

The Non-Conference Season

The Cowboys will host Metro State in an exhibition contest in the Arena-Auditorium on October 27 before hosting Northern New Mexico in the season opener on November 6. The Pokes will then be home against Cal Poly on November 11.

Wyoming will head to the Myrtle Beach Invitational from November 16-19 and open play on November 16 against Saint Louis. Wyoming will then face the College of Charleston or Vermont and close the tournament on November 19.

The Cowboys will play a pair of road contests heading to Big 12 foe Texas on November 26 and then head to Portland on December 1. Then, the Pokes will play three straight home games, hosting South Dakota School of Mines on December 5, Stephen F. Austin on December 9, and Weber State on December 16.

UW will head to the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on December 21-22, facing South Dakota State in the opener and either Norfolk State or host UTEP on December 22. The Pokes close out non-conference play with a trip to BYU on December 30.

Mountain West Play

Wyoming opens Mountain West play at home on January 2, hosting San Jose State. Also in January, Wyoming will face off against Fresno State (January 13), Nevada (January 20), and a Broder War date with Colorado State on January 27. In January, the Pokes play January road games at New Mexico, Utah State, San Diego State, and Air Force.

In February, the UW faces New Mexico (February 6), Utah State (February 13), Boise State (February 23), and UNLV (February 27) in home contests while traveling to UNLV, San Jose State, and Nevada.

Wyoming closes the season in March with a trip to Colorado State on March 2, then hosts Air Force in the home finale on March 5 and closes out the regular season at Fresno State on March 9.

Mountain West Championship

The MW Championship tournament will again be held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas from March 13-16.