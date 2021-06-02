Cowboys announce depth chart going into summer conditioning

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 2, 2021) – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl released the Cowboys’ most recent depth chart on Wednesday as the Pokes are already in the summer conditioning portion of their schedule. The current two-deep is filled with a great deal of experience across the board on offense, defense and special teams.

Advertisement

“This spring it was encouraging to see the development of a lot of players, who have been able to take advantage of our strength and conditioning program,” said Bohl. “Last fall was a trying season, but there were some positive things that came out of the fall. We had a number of younger players who were able to gain some maturity by playing more than they may have otherwise.

“We are really pleased coming out of spring with the depth in our program. We’re much deeper than what we’ve been since I’ve been our head coach. That depth is going to be important as we get into a rigorous season.”

Leading the way are a trio of returning First Team All-Mountain West performers. Juniors Xazavian Valladay at running back, Chad Muma at middle linebacker and Keegan Cryder at center all return for the 2021 season. Also returning is Second Team All-Conference place-kicker John Hoyland, who will still be a freshman. Senior offensive guard Logan Harris and sophomore cornerback C.J. Coldon received Third and Fourth Team All-Confernce honors from Phil Steele, and Harris and redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Neyor both received Honorable Mention All-Conference honors from Mountain West head coaches and media.