Cowboys announce rescheduled games vs. Utah State and UNLV

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 23, 2021) — The Mountain West Conference announced on Tuesday rescheduling updates for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Wyoming Cowboys will play two rescheduled contests next week against Utah State and UNLV.

Wyoming will travel to Utah State on Thursday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. The Cowboys and Aggies were scheduled to play in Logan, Utah on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12.

The Pokes will host the Runnin’ Rebels on Saturday, March 6, at 9 p.m. The two teams were originally set to play on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 in Laramie.

Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.