Cowboys assistant coach Wicks gets DI head coaching job

March 15, 2023 — Wyoming assistant men’s basketball coach Sundance Wicks is leaving the Cowboys program to become the new head coach at Division I Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Wicks, a native of Gillette, Wyoming, has been an assistant coach for the Cowboys for the last three seasons under head coach Jeff Linder. Before that, he was the head basketball coach at Division II Missouri Western State, where he had a two-year overall record of 30-32.

Wicks will take over the Wisconsin-Green Bay program that finished last season with a 3-29 record. The school fired head coach Will Ryan in January and completed the season with Freddie Owen as the interim head coach.

A graduate of Campbell County High School in 1999, in Wick’s helped lead the Camels to the football, basketball, and track and field state championships in his senior year. That same year, he won the Millward Simpson Athlete of the Year Award as the state’s top athlete.