Cowboys at #21 Boise State tonight in showdown with division leader

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys have had an extra week to prepare for the Mountain West Conference top dog, Boise State. Wyoming enters tonight’s game in Boise, Idaho sporting a 3-1 Mountain West Conference Mountain Division mark (6-2 overall) while the Broncs are 4-0 in the division (7-1 overall).

Advertisement

Tonight’s contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.

This will be meeting number 14 between Wyoming and Boise State with the Broncs holding a decisive 12-1 advantage. The lone Wyoming win came in 2016 at War Memorial Stadium, 30-28, in one of the most dynamic games in the history of the stadium. Last year Boise State won 34-14.

Sponsor

Cowboys Seeking Victory #12 Against A Ranked Opponent

Wyoming is 11-63 all-time against ranked teams. Boise State is ranked #21 in this week’s AP Poll and #22 In the Amway Coaches Poll. Wyoming did receive one vote in this weeks Coaches Poll. Boise State is rated #22 in this year’s first College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Cowboys last win against a ranked team came against San Diego State at home in 2016. Wyoming received a vote in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll.

Advertisement

Vander Waal In, Chambers Done

Wyoming enters today’s game with backup quarterback Tyler Vander Waal getting the start. Former starting quarterback Sean Chambers will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered two weeks ago in a win over New Mexico. Vander Waal came off the bench in that game and threw his first touchdown pass of the season. Starting is not something new for Vander Waal. The redshirt sophomore started the first eight games of the 2018 season for the Pokes.

Both Teams Rank High In National Statistics

The Cowboy defense ranks No. 15 in the nation in scoring defense at 17.6 per game. The Broncos average 37.4 points per game (Wyoming 28.87) and are allowing 23.4 points per contest.

The Pokes also rank No. 8 in the nation in turnover margin. Wyoming has scored 48 points off turnovers and have yet to allow a point following a UW turnover.

Advertisement



Boise State is one of the nation’s top teams on third down. The Broncs rank No .15 in the nation offensively on third down at 44 percent and No. 14 in the nation defensively at 30 percent.