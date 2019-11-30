Cowboys at Air Force today for regular season finale

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 30, 2019) – Today’s Wyoming Cowboys versus Air Force Falcons football game will mark the end to the regular season for both teams. It may also be a statement game for Wyoming in regards to bowl selection committees.

The Cowboys head to Colorado Springs with a 7-4 record (4-3 MW) while Air Force is 9-2 (6-1 MW). A road win over the Falcons could vault the Cowboys into a more prestigious post-season match-up.

Today’s Game

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 11 a.m. with kickoff at 12 noon.

Wyoming will face one of the nation’s top rushing teams in Air Force. The Falcons are averaging 304.4 rushing yards per game to rank number one in the Mountain West and number two in the nation. The Cowboy defense gives up just 98.71 rushing yards per contest (#3 in the MW) while the offense rushes for 217 yards per game.

Air Force is also among the top scoring teams in the country, averaging 35.6 points per game. Defensively the Falcons give up 21 points per contest. Wyoming is averaging 26 points per contest while giving up only 17.6 on the season (just 15 in MW play).

Bowl Projections

At present, Wyoming is projected by CBSsports.com to head the December 27 Cheez-It Bowl in Tempe, Arizona to meet Texas Christian University (TCU). But, TCU lost to West Virginia 20-17 on Nov 29 giving the Horned Frogs a 5-7 season record and making them ineligible for a bowl bid.

One ESPN’s bowl projections has Wyoming playing in the December 21, Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida against Arkansas State (7-5). A second ESPN projection has the Cowboys meeting Central Michigan (8-4) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on January 3.

Air Force is projected to play in the January 4 Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas against Toledo (6-6).