Cowboys at home/Cowgirls on the road to face Fresno State today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 18, 2020) — For the Wyoming Cowgirls, today’s road game against league leading Fresno State is a chance to get back into conference title contention. For the Wyoming Cowboys, who will host Fresno State, it’s a chance to inch their way out of the cellar of the conference standings.

Cowgirls vs. Fresno State on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 2:30 p.m. with tipoff at 3 p.m.

The Cowgirls enter today’s game against the Spartans with a 4-3 Mountain West Conference record (8-8 overall). Fresno State leads the conference at 6-0 (13-4 overall). The Cowgirls have positive momentum entering today’s game after last Wednesday’s 83-59 home win over Nevada. Wyoming’s starters should also be well rested as most played 20 minutes or less in the Nevada blowout win.

Fresno State comes into today’s contest riding a five-game winning streak. Their last loss was a 90-66 drubbing at Santa Clara on Dec. 21. The Bulldogs feature a triple-scoring threat in Maddi Utti (17.5 points per game), Haley Cavinder (16.3 points), and Hanna Cavinder (16.2 points).

The Bulldogs own the all-time series, 20-13, but Wyoming has won two of the last three meetings.

Cowboys vs. Fresno State on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. with tipoff at 4 p.m.

Both the Cowboys and the Bulldogs share a season of losses. Wyoming stands at 0-7 (5-14 overall) in the MWC while the Fresno State is 1-5 (5-12). An encouraging point for the Pokes, the last two conference games have been games they could have won. The Pokes led both UNLV and Nevada in the closing minutes of each game before losing to UNLV in overtime and to Nevada on a shot with less than 10-seconds to play.

Wyoming is looking to stop a five-game losing streak while Fresno State has lost five of their last six games. The win was a 61-52 MWC win over San Jose State. Fresno State is led in scoring by Orlando Robinson at 13.2 points per game. He also ranks second on the team in rebounds. New Williams adds 12.2 points per game and leads the team with 38 three pointers.

Wyoming trails the all-time series against Fresno State 11-18 with the Bulldogs taking seven of the last 10 meetings.