Cowboys at home vs. Rainbow Warriors tonight

(October 30, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will open up their 2020 home football schedule tonight by hosting the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in the 25th meeting between the two teams, the 24th time the two long-time rivals will play for the Paniolo Trophy.

Wyoming enters the game following a 37-34 overtime loss at Nevada last Saturday. Hawai’i won its season opener, 34-19, at Fresno State.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com, beginning at 6 p.m. with kickoff 7:45 p.m.

The Pokes enter tonight’s game as winners in their last eight consecutive home games, dating back to the final two home games of the 2018 season thru a perfect 6-0 home record in 2019.

The Paniolo Trophy has been a part of the series since the second year of the series in 1979. A group of Hawaiian residents, with roots in Wyoming, donated a statuette of a Cowboy preparing to toss a lariat. The traveling trophy was named the Paniolo Trophy as Paniolo is the Hawaiian word for Cowboy. When the traveling trophy was introduced to the rivalry, both schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference, as Hawai’i joined the WAC in 1979. Wyoming leads the Paniolo Trophy portion of the series with 14 wins to Hawai’i’s nine victories. The overall series is led by Wyoming 14-10.

The Cowboys have another short week after tonight’s as they travel to rival Colorado State for the “Border War” game on Thursday, Nov. 5.