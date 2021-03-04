Cowboys at Utah State tonight in make-up game

Advertisement

March 4, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys will be at Utah State tonight to play a rescheduled game that was postponed from February. Originally scheduled as a two-game road series for the Cowboys, tonight’s game will be the only game of the series to be made-up.

Advertisement

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7 p.m. with the tipoff scheduled for 7:30.

Wyoming brings a 6-8 Mountain West Conference record (12-9 overall) into tonight’s game. Utah State is 13-4 in the MW (16-7 overall). This will be the Cowboys’ first contest since a Feb. 19 win over New Mexico. Utah State last played on Feb. 28, an 87-66 win or Nevada.

Sponsor

The last time the two teams met, Utah State defeated the Cowboys 89-82 in the MW Tournament semifinals last season.

The Cowboys will close out the regular season Saturday night in Laramie against UNLV.