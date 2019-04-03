Cowboys Banged Up In Tuesday’s Second Full Pad Spring Practice

Laramie, Wyo. (April 2, 2019) — The Wyoming Cowboy Football team donned full pads for its second consecutive full-padded practice on Tuesday as UW began its second of five weeks of Spring Practice. The Pokes practiced inside on Tuesday due to rainy weather. Head Coach Craig Bohl saw good progress from the his team in Tuesday’s padded practices, but emphasized that there was a lot of work ahead.

“Coming into this second week, we are still introducing the elements of our offense, defense and special teams,” said Bohl. “We’ve now had a couple days of full pads, and those practices proved to be fruitful. However, there is work that we need to do”.

“We had a lot of injuries today, hopefully none of them were serious, but a lot of offensive linemen went out. Some highlights I picked up from today — Logan Wilson picked off a pass and took it back for a touchdown. Cooper Rothe stroked a 57-yard field goal. I think the quarterbacks continue to battle. We had a few mix-ups in the running game that we’re going to have to straighten out, but I think some of that can be attributed to us getting really good defensive line play from Ravontae Holt and Javaree Jackson, so we’re encouraged about that.”

Last week, Bohl had indicated that redshirt junior offensive lineman Gavin Rush had suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s practice, but was waiting for team medical personnel to evaluate the extent of Rush’s injury. On Tuesday, Bohl announced disappointing news, ”Gavin’s (Rush) injury is going to be season-ending, which is very tough news for him and us. He is an upperclassmen who we were looking forward to having back this year. I think he’s going in on the 9th (of April) for surgery.”

Rush tore ligaments in his right knee last Thursday. His most recent injury comes after he missed all of the 2018 season due to tearing a bicep muscle early in fall camp last year during a fall scrimmage. The native of Phillips, Neb., started all 14 games as a true freshman in 2016 and started eight of 13 games as a sophomore in 2017.

Wyoming Football will hold two open practices during the spring. The first open practice will be the scrimmage at Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper on Saturday, April 13, beginning at 1 p.m. The Spring Game on Saturday, April 27 will be played in War Memorial Stadium on the UW campus and will of course be open to the public, with a 2 p.m. kickoff. All other spring practices are closed to the general public.