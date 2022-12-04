Cowboys basketball falls/Cowboy wrestlers Las Vegas results

University of Wyoming photo by Tony Babbitt

December 4, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboy offense struggled late in the second half in a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. A run by Grand Canyon in the final seven minutes was too much for the shorthanded Cowboys. The Pokes entered the game with the services of Brandan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds. Hunter Maldonado, who missed the last two games with a head injury, did play for UW in the contest.



“Ultimately, it comes down to the fact that you’re not going to shoot the ball well every night, so on the nights you’re not making shots, you’ve got to hang your hat on your defense,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “You have to find a way to win a game.”

With the game tied at 47-47, Wyoming would take the lead when Jake Kyman knocked down his third-point basket to give Wyoming a 50-47 advantage with under 10 minutes left. However, Grand Canyon would answer with a 7-0 run over the next two minutes. They would push the lead to as many as 12 points as Wyoming’s offense struggled.

Kyman’s 16 points led the Cowboys. Maldonado added 12 points.

The Pokes, now 3-5 on the year, will host Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

Sponsor

Cowboy Wrestling

On Friday, the Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad was in action, competing against a loaded field at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. Six Pokes picked up wins on the day, but none advanced to Saturday’s rounds.



“It was a tough day, we had guys putting in good efforts, but we just didn’t put it all together today,” Wyoming Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch stated. “We got some guys that are really good, but that doesn’t equal success. We have to learn from our mistakes, and we have a lot to work on, and that starts on Monday.”

The Cowboys will travel to Air Force next Saturday for their second conference dual of the season against Air Force.

Cowboy Results:

125 – Jore Volk 1-2

133 – Garett Ricks 1-2

141 – No. 14 Job Greenwood 0-2

149 – Chase Zollmann 2-2

157 – Logan Ours 1-2

165 – Cole Moody 0-2

174 – Hayden Hastings 1-2

184 – Brett McIntosh 1-2

197 – Tyce Radden 0-2

285 – Terren Swartz 0-2