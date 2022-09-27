Cowboys Basketball officially starts with first practice

University of Wyoming photo

September 27, 2022 — Press Release

Head coach Jeff Linder and the Wyoming Cowboys officially opened the season on Monday with their first official practice of the 2022-23 season. The Pokes return 85 percent of their scoring after making the NCAA Tournament a season ago, finishing the campaign with a 25-9 record.

The Cowboys will host an open scrimmage before the San Jose State football game on Saturday. The event is free, open to the public, and set for a 3 p.m. start. Autographs will follow the scrimmage, and fans will have the opportunity to “select a seat” and purchase season tickets during the event.

Wyoming recorded 24 wins during the regular season in 2021-22 for the most in a regular season since the Pokes recorded 24 during the 1951-52 campaign. Along with 85 percent of the scoring returning, the Cowboys return 84 percent of the rebounding from last season. Wyoming led the conference in defensive rebounds per game last season at 27.4 per game.

The Pokes return four starters and four other letter winners along with a pair of redshirts. Wyoming also welcomes five newcomers, including three transfers and two incoming freshmen.

All Wyoming Cowboy basketball games will be broadcast

on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming returns its top two scorers in guard Hunter Maldonado and forward Graham Ike. Maldonado was a First Team All-Mountain West selection averaging 18.5 points per game to go along with 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per night. Ike was a First Team All-MW selection by the media and Second Team by the coaches. He ranked second in the conference with 19.5 points per game. He also grabbed 9.6 rebounds.

The Pokes open the season with three-straight contests in Laramie. Wyoming will open the season against Colorado Christian on November 7, host Nicholls State on November 10, and wrap up the homestand by hosting Southeastern Louisiana on November 13. Nicholls State took part in the NIT last season.

UW will open the Mountain West season on December 28 at Fresno State.