Cowboys basketball program in quarantine after one tests positive

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 2, 2020) – The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced Monday that the Cowboy basketball program will enter a pause of activity. Due to only one student-athlete testing positive it did not meet the threshold of University of Wyoming polices for the university to take action, but under an abundance of caution Wyoming Athletics issued the pause. All men’s basketball student-athletes are currently in quarantine.