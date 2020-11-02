Cowboys basketball program in quarantine after one tests positive

Feb 15, 2020; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) against the Colorado State Rams at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys lost to the Rams 77-70. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 2, 2020) – The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced Monday that the Cowboy basketball program will enter a pause of activity. Due to only one student-athlete testing positive it did not meet the threshold of University of Wyoming polices for the university to take action, but under an abundance of caution Wyoming Athletics issued the pause. All men’s basketball student-athletes are currently in quarantine.

 

